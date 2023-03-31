Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives $87.00 Average PT from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LGRDY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Legrand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

