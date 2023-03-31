LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

