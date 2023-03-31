Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

LII has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised Lennox International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.92.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Trading Up 0.5 %

Lennox International stock opened at $245.32 on Monday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $278.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.44.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Lennox International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,734,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.