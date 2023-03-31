Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $26.41 Average PT from Analysts

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 73,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 33.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

