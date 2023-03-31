Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $26.41 Average PT from Analysts

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.41.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global
Liberty Global Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of LBTYA opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $26.47.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.