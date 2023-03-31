LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of LFVN opened at $3.51 on Thursday. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is -240.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Recommended Stories

