Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Loop Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Loop Energy stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79. Loop Energy has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
Loop Energy Company Profile
