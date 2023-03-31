Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-11.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30-9.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.93-2.00 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $358.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several analysts have commented on LULU shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, STF Management LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

