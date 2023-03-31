Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.73.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $358.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.80. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

