Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $390.00 at KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $375.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.8 %

LULU stock opened at $358.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.87 and a 200-day moving average of $320.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

