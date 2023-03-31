Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $425.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Argus cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $358.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.87 and a 200 day moving average of $320.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

