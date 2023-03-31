Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $440.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.73.

Shares of LULU opened at $358.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.80. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

