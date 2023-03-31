Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $500.00 at TD Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.73.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $358.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.80. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.