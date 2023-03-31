Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $320.31, but opened at $366.25. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $367.40, with a volume of 4,051,107 shares changing hands.

The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.80.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

