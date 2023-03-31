Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $4.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVLU. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Mardy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,600.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of -0.02. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Stories

