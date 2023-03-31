Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research lowered Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $40.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $26,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

