Lyft’s (LYFT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $12.50 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lyft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lyft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.25 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lyft by 567.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth about $80,839,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

