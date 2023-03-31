MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

