Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.