Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

