Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 8,740 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $405.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

