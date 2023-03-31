Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $7.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,729 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,029,000 after purchasing an additional 735,035 shares during the period. Visa Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $137,389,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,635 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

