Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

