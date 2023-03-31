Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

