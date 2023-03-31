MaxCyte’s (MXCT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
MaxCyte Trading Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $483.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,300.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,300.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $46,405.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $152,430. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.