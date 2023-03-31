Maxim Group Downgrades Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) to Hold

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Generation Income Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.