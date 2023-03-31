Maxim Group Downgrades Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) to Hold

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Generation Income Properties Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $7.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.