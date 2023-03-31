McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 24th

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $105.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

