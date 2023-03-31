Mechanics Financial Corp Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $405.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

