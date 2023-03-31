Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $115.49.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Featured Articles
