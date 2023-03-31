Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

