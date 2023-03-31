Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading 6.8% Higher

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.75. 16,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 243,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Merus by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

