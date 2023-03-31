Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $21,812,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,499.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,499.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,395.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,609.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

