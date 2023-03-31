Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.39.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,042,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,049,000 after purchasing an additional 76,309 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

