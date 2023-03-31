Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 611 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of KO opened at $61.85 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

