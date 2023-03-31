Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 370 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average is $145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

