Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $38.55.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

