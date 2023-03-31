Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

