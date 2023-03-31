Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ROBT opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $49.15.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.