Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Wolfe Research increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.45.

Shares of NOW opened at $439.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.77, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

