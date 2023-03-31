Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock opened at $160.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

