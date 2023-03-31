Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,153.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,771 shares of company stock valued at $625,973 and sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

