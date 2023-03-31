Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 186,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BUG stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.59 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.85.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

