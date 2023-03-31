Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 169.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

