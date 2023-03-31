Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $171,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

