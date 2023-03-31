Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 127,013 shares in the last quarter.

BSJN opened at $23.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

