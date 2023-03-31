Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $270,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.09 and its 200 day moving average is $170.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

