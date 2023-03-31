Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $400,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,912 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,609.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,481.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2,122.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.