Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $375.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.70 and a 200-day moving average of $332.34. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

