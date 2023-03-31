Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,837,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,433 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,599,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,993,000 after buying an additional 1,377,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 500.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after buying an additional 1,325,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.08 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

