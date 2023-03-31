Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam increased its position in JOYY by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JOYY by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in JOYY by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $31.77 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 281.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YY. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.