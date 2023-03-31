Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 358.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

NYSE:FRC opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $173.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

