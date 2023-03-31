Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.01.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

